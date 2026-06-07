BTC EM reviews Lottery Department’s revenue collection and performance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A review meeting on the functioning of the BTC Lottery Department was held on Saturday under the chairpersonship of Begum Akhtara Ahmed, Executive Member, BTC, in charge of the Lottery Department, at her office chamber in the BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar.

EM Akhtara Ahmed directed the concerned officials to take all necessary steps to make the Lottery Department more efficient, accountable, and transparent in its functioning. She underscored that the department must uphold the highest standards of integrity and service delivery, and emphasised that strengthening the department’s contribution to the overall development of the Bodoland Territorial Council remains a priority of the BTC administration.

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