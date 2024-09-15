Assam News

BTC Executive Member Dr. Nilut Swargiary takes part in cleanliness drive organized by 23rd Battalion of SSB

BTC Executive Member Dr. Nilut Swargiary took part in a cleanliness drive organized by the 23rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lalpool at Rowta town on Saturday.
BTC Executive Member Dr. Nilut Swargiary
Published on

KOKRAJHAR: BTC Executive Member Dr. Nilut Swargiary took part in a cleanliness drive organized by the 23rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lalpool at Rowta town on Saturday. The drive, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed to promote public hygiene and environmental conservation in the region.

Inaugurating the cleanliness drive, Dr. Swargiary reiterated the unwavering commitment of the government of BTR to improving public cleanliness and sanitation. He emphasized the critical role citizens play in fostering a clean and green environment. “A clean and green environment is not just about aesthetics; it is fundamental to a healthy, orderly society free from physical, social, and mental disorders. Public cleanliness improves the quality of life, and it is our collective responsibility to nurture our surroundings,” he said.

Swargiary further added, “Our BTR government is unwaveringly committed towards enhancing public cleanliness, and I urge all citizens to join hands with us in building a Swachh BTR.”

Also Read: Assam: Bridge Collapses in Assam-Mizoram, Trucks Dangling Over River; One Person Rescued After Hours

Also Watch:

Cleanliness drive
23rd battalion of SSB
BTC Executive Member Dr. Nilut Swargiary

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com