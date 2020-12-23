BTC floor test on Thursday; CEM Promod Boro exudes confidence of proving majority

Kokrajhar: Ahead of the composite floor test for Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), UPPL president and recently elected Chief Executive Member of BTC, Promod Boro has exuded confidence of proving majority in the floor of the Council. The UPPL-BJP-GSP combine Council has decided to go for the confidence vote on Thursday (December 24).



"The formalities are being completed for the floor test. The process is on. We are confident of proving our majority. Our victory is more than confirmed. Soon after the floor test is done, we will get back with our developmental work. This time the Council will be one of the best governed offices of the country," Promod Boro who was sworn in as the CEM of BTC on December 15 said speaking to media on Wednesday.



The Gauhati High Court had on Tuesday ordered for a composite floor test by December 26.



The Court order was passed in response to a petition filled by Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief and three-time CEM of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary. In the petition which was first heard on December 18, BPF said that election of the CEM was done by violating Constitutional provisions and the entire process of election of members was in violation of the Election Rules of 2004. Mohilary and six other members of BPF has challenged the validity of the appointments of CEM and the members.



BPF had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats for the 40-member Council but BJP took the lead to form the Council with support from UPPL and Gana Suraksha Parishad (GSP). UPPL had won 12 seats and GSP won one seat. BJP had won nine seats in the BTC polls held earlier this month.



Promod Boro said that Mohilary's close associates are making phone calls to BJP and GSP leaders and trying to win them over by offering them "ill-gotten" money. According to sources, BPF is offering at least Rs 5 crore each to buy candidates. BPF needs four more to form the Council. Point to be noted is that provisions of anti-defection law do not apply in council elections.



Fearing horse-trading by Mohilary, who is known for his go-getter attitude and strong presence in the Bodoland Territorial Region, all newly elected members of the Council has been shifted to Shillong to keep the flock safe and together.



The new council was formed by the BJP-UPPL-GSP with 22 members. The lone elected member from the Congress and another from the BPF defected to the BJP later.

