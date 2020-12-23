Meghalaya Deputy CM slams former Nongkrem legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, clarifies ban on street carol

Shillong: Prestone Tynsong, Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister hits back to former Nongkrem legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit for comparing the National People's Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Minister Tynsong said, "This remark made by Basaiamoit is unacceptable. The MDA government has its own policies. We are all out for the minorities and Christians."

The former Nongkrem legislator, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit has questioned the Meghalaya government for putting a blanket prohibition on organising Christmas carols.

Basaiawmoit had attacked the MDA government saying that it is allowing other religions to organise their religious festivals by strictly following the protocols, on the other hand, it had put a blanket ban on holding Christmas carols.

"I am of the strong view that the government should have allowed organising of Christmas carols since the churches can ensure that SOPs issued by the Health department is strictly followed," said former Nongkrem legislator, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit.

Tynsong had reacted to the remark made by Basaiawmoit, "This is not right. Let him talk responsibly. I never expected that he would talk in such a manner. It is wrong to compare us with the BJP-led NDA Government."

The Deputy CM had also clarified that the state government will allow churches to organise Christmas carols provided they get permission from the respective Deputy Commissioners.

"The concerned churches are allowed if they have specific programmes for Christmas celebration, but provided that permission is being obtained from the respective Deputy Commissioners to ensure SOPs are strictly followed," added Minister Tynsong.

However, he had also emphasised that Christmas carols carried out by individuals without the consent of the respective churches will not be allowed.

According to him, the state government is trying not to encourage any chances of getting the COVID-19 count higher during the festive season.

"Therefore, we have taken this decision after foreseeing the danger; so we don't want to take any chances (to prevent any surge in cases)," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister had also informed that organising community feasts during the festive season will also be not allowed.

