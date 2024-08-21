BTC Forms Central Projects’ Monitoring Committee to Enhance Development Project Implementation

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has announced the formation of a Council Level Central Projects’ Monitoring Committee aimed at ensuring swift and effective implementation of development projects across the BTC districts. This committee will play a crucial role in facilitating project progress, enhancing inter-departmental coordination, expediting land compensation disbursal and addressing any land-related issues that may impede project advancement in the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The Central Projects’ Monitoring Committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary of BTC Akash Deep. The committee will address issues presented by the project implementation agencies if unresolved at the field level by the relevant departments. The BTC remains committed to advancing infrastructure and development projects in the region and this new committee is a testament to its dedication to overcoming challenges and ensuring timely project completion.

Also Read: Assam's Special DGP Harmeet Singh Reviews Security Measures, Addresses Recent Bomb Threats by ULFA (I)

Also Watch: