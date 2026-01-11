BTC launches major welfare drive in Mazbat; 3,500 families receive essentials

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards inclusive development, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Friday launched the first phase of the Irakdow Rainbow Socio Economic Development Programme at Mazbat, providing vital support to over 3,500 underprivileged beneficiaries.

The programme, organised in collaboration with voluntary organisations and supported by national and international partners, aims to uplift marginalised communities through welfare initiatives. The event was ceremonially inaugurated by BTC Speaker Tridip Daimary, who lit the ceremonial lamp in the presence of local leaders and community members.

Delivering the inaugural address, Pachnoi Cherfang MLA Shyam Chundi highlighted the BTC government's commitment to social welfare and inclusive growth. He stated that such initiatives reflect the administration's vision to ensure that basic necessities reach every household, particularly in rural and economically weaker areas.

BTC Speaker Tridip Daimary, in his address, emphasised the importance of collective participation in development programmes.

He appreciated the role of NGOs in bridging the gap between the government and grassroots communities, adding that welfare schemes must result in tangible benefits for the people.

Under the programme, beneficiaries from the 39 No. Pachnoi Cherfang constituency received blankets, mosquito nets, umbrellas, bed covers and other essential household items free of cost. The distribution brought visible joy and relief to the recipients, especially ahead of the winter season and festive period.

