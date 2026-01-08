United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-Congress tie-up could reshape electoral contest in BTC

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: As the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election draws closer, political activity has intensified across the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region, which accounts for 15 Assembly constituencies and remains crucial to the state’s electoral arithmetic.

The major political players in the region, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Indian National Congress (INC), have stepped up organizational exercises at both constituency and grassroots levels. Parties are focusing on strengthening booth-level structures, reviewing past performances, and expanding voter outreach as part of early election preparations.

Political analysts have also pointed to the possibility of a significant realignment in the region. According to observers, the UPPL may exit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and enter into a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. While no formal announcement has been made by the parties concerned, such a move, if it materializes, is expected to alter the electoral dynamics in several BTC seats.

Analysts believe that a Congress-UPPL understanding could lead to closely fought, high-pitched contests in key constituencies such as Tangla, Bhergaon, Udalguri, and Mazbat, where multi-cornered contests and narrow margins have been a recurring feature in previous elections.

Sources say that political parties are closely studying demographic patterns, local issues, and shifting voter preferences while fine-tuning their strategies. Veteran leaders and high-profile leaders of all parties have already made inroads to intensify their engagements in the BTC region in the coming months as alliance talks, seat-sharing arrangements, and candidate selection processes gain momentum.

Also Read: Mass Resignation by UPPL Leaders in Bijni Amidst Concerns Over ST Status