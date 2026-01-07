KOKRAJHAR: BTC Allots Departmental Charge to Two MCLAs for Service Delivery

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: For the smoother delivery of services to the people, Lakhi Das, an MCLA from Nagrijuli (Non-ST) constituency, has been appointed as the In-Charge of the Fishery, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs departments while Kameswar Roy, Nominated Member, has been entrusted with the charge of the Soil Conservation and Sericulture departments.

The order stated that the arrangement had been made for effective service delivery and smooth administration of the allotted departments, without entertaining the entitlement of the Executive Members of the BTC.

Also Read: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary lays foundations of key projects in Bodoland