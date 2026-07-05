BTC Marks Green Cooperative Diwas with Tree Plantation Drive in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: As part of the observance of Green Cooperative Diwas, the Department of Cooperation, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), through the Office of the District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Kokrajhar, organised a tree plantation drive at Mother Tea Factory Cooperative Society Ltd., Khangkrikhola, Nayekgaon in Kokrajhar, on Saturday during which 100 saplings were planted.

Dhaneswar Goyary, MCLA, BTC, attended the programme as the chief guest, while District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakrabarty, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

The programme was organised under the leadership of District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Kokrajhar, Jayanta Kherkatary, in connection with the 5th Foundation Day of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, and Cooperation Week 2026, being observed from June 29 to July 6.

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