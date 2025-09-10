BTC Poll heat rises as UPPL, BPF lock horns; Leaders trade barbs ahead of high-stake battle

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections of 2025 drawing near, electioneering has intensified across the region as political parties step up their campaigns. The contest is primarily between the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while other outfits like the Congress and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are carrying out low-key pocket campaigns.

The UPPL and BPF have rolled out star campaigners, even deploying helicopters to reach far-flung areas. Both parties have been drawing massive crowds, particularly in Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved constituencies. However, in non-ST seats, the battle appears more fragmented, with as many as 17 candidates in the fray in some constituencies.

On Monday and Tuesday, UPPL president Pramod Boro and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary addressed several large gatherings in Chirang and Kokrajhar, where the two parties engaged in sharp attacks on each other.

Mohilary, speaking to reporters, accused the ruling UPPL of failing to deliver on its promises, claiming that the people had lost faith in the government. He expressed confidence that the BPF would secure the “magic number” to return to power in the BTC. On the recent desertion of senior BPF leaders, including former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari and ex-Minister Chandan Brahma, Mohilary dismissed any impact, asserting that the people’s support remained firmly with the BPF. He blamed the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) for scuttling past attempts at unification of regional parties, saying his party had always been open to the move.

Countering this, former Minister Chandan Brahma said Mohilary had “lost mental strength” and accused him of contradicting himself frequently. He even mocked Mohilary, comparing him to “a person for joke.” Brahma asserted that the BPF would face a resounding defeat in every constituency.

Meanwhile, Kampa Borgoyari, who is contesting from two seats including Debargaon—Mohilary’s own constituency—said the BPF supremo’s downfall was certain. He alleged that Mohilary had been running the party without democracy or accountability, and described his leadership as outdated and self-centric.

