BTC Principal Secretary Issues Directives to Combat Malaria Surge in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In response to the increasing incidence of malaria cases in Kokrajhar district, the Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, has instructed the health department to enforce strict adherence to antimalarial treatment regimens. He recommended a 14-day course of primaquine for Plasmodium Vivax (PV) infections to prevent relapse, alongside a three-day course of artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) for Plasmodium Falciparum (PF) infections to ensure effective parasite clearance.

During a review meeting at the BTC secretariat, the Principal Secretary emphasized the need for intensified active case detection and mass surveillance efforts to curb vector spread and identify asymptomatic carriers in high-risk zones. He encouraged collaboration among Circle Officers, Gaonbura, VCDC members, forest officials and health workers to monitor adherence to transmission-reducing practices and establish sustained active surveillance.

The office of the Joint Director of the District Health Society, Kokrajhar, was directed to implement a daily reporting mechanism for real-time updates on malaria incidence, allowing for timely responses to any emerging outbreaks within the district. The meeting highlighted areas such as Lunchung Forest village and Saralpara in Balajan Block, as well as Mahendrapur in Dotma Block, which have shown high malaria transmission rates. With these areas at risk of becoming malaria-endemic, urgent intervention strategies were proposed, including the installation of visual aids, distribution of IEC pamphlets, and the release of short videos aimed at promoting behavioural change and educating residents on preventive measures.

