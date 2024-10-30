Assam: Bajali Man fined Rs 1,000 for ‘not wearing seat belt’ on his bike

A Correspondent

BAJALI: In a bizarre law enforcement mix-up, a man from Bajali district was mistakenly issued a traffic challan for not wearing a seatbelt on a two-wheeler bike. As per report, the man identified as 53-year-old Gakul Roy, is a resident of Patacharkuchi in Bajali district.

The rider, Gakul Roy was shocked to receive the challan on the website, given that seat belts are only mandatory for 4-wheelers.

Gakul Roy informed this correspondent, “A few months ago when I was working at my home, I got a message that a Rs 1,000 challan has been issued against my name for not wearing a seat belt on my bike. I thought it was a fake message. Because I don’t have a car. So I ignored it.”

“Yesterday when I checked my TVS Victor bike status during RC renewal at an online computer store, I saw the details it mentioned. I found that it was for not wearing a seatbelt on a car.”

Meanwhile, the incident has raised questions about the efficiency of the traffic police and their knowledge of traffic rules.

