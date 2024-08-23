Doomdooma Municipal Board wins 2nd prize for successful implementation of central scheme

DOOMDOOMA: In the aftermath of lockdown announced during the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the street vendors along with other traders, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, launched an ambitious scheme called ‘Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana’ under the National Urban Livelihood Mission to provide relief to these street vendors.

Under this scheme, a record number of street vendors in Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB) won the second prize for the successful implementation of the central scheme. As a result the street vendors received financial relief and were able to run their businesses smoothly leading to lessening of their family burdens.

Among the municipalities in Assam, Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB) ranked second in Assam in implementing the scheme by covering a total of 795 street vendors and providing them with loans of Rs 10,000 each to run their businesses. The award was received by chairperson Kanta Bhattacharya, vice-chairman Mani Dutta and Executive Officer Bidyut Bikash Changmai on behalf of DMB.

Community Organizer of DMB Sushant Borgohain put in his wholehearted efforts in conducting the survey single handedly and contributed significantly to the implementation of the scheme.

Also Read: Addl. Director General of NCC Major General Gagandeep visits 8 Assam Bn NCC

Also watch: