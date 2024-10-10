BTR Government Launches "Dr. Bashiram Bado Doctoral Fellowship Programme" to Support Bodo Students' Higher Education

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant move to empower scholars of the BTR, the government of BTR has started another noble initiative for sustainable development of the education sector.

In honour of Dr. Bashiram Bado, the first Ph.D. holder from the Bodo community in 1979, the government of BTR has introduced “Dr. Bashiram Bado Doctoral Fellowship Programme” on the occasion of celebration of Gandhi Jayanti in Kokrajhar on October 2. The chief of BTC Pramod Boro launched the doctoral fellowship programme in the presence of minister UG Brahma, EMs and BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep. This initiative aims to support meritorious students from BTR pursuing doctoral studies in the esteemed Indian universities and higher educational institutions.

Under the ‘Dr. Bashiram Bado Doctoral Fellowship Programme’ 50 students would be selected from 2024-25 fiscal year and each selected student will receive Rs. 90,000 every six months totalling Rs. 1,80,000 annually for up to two years with a possible extension.

According to the sources from the Education department, the online applications would be received from October 15 to October 31 which could be extended to November 7, interviews would be taken on November 8 to November 15 and the final selection list would be declared on November 20. Interested candidates can visit at: https:leducation.bodoland.gov.in or communicate at 9197695 27622.

