BTR Government to Host "Green Bodoland Mission" Workshop for Climate Resilience and Sustainability in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The BTR government has decided to organize a two-day workshop titled “Green Bodoland Mission: Reclaiming the Climate for a Resilient and Sustainable Future” on the September 30 and October 1 at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar. This workshop will focus on raising awareness about climate change, promoting conservation efforts and encouraging sustainable resource management, with special emphasis on the active involvement of women, youth, and students.

The ceremony will be graced by key dignitaries including Principal Secretary, BTC, Akash Deep, BTC Chief Pramod Boro, along with other distinguished guests. The sessions will explore critical themes such as natural farming, climate-resilient agriculture, clean and green village initiatives, afforestation, green tourism, and the transition to net-zero emissions. Experts in these fields, including Associate Director of Research in Assam Agricultural University, Dr. Mrinal Saikia; Founding Gardener of TIEEDI, Utsow Pradhan; Scientist from CSIR NEIST, Dr. Pankaj Bharali and others, will share their insights and expertise.

The workshop will provide a platform for meaningful discussions, focusing on how climate change impacts life and livelihoods in the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative strategies to reclaim and restore ecosystems, while also addressing the challenges of water resource management and sustainable tourism in Bodoland.

