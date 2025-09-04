BTR Tribal Sangha demands scrutiny of non-tribal candidates in ST-reserved BTC seats

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Coordination Committee of BTR Tribal Sangha on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to the participation of non-tribal candidates in Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Addressing the media at Bodo Sahitya Sabha Bhavan in Kokrajhar, the committee’s president, Niranjan Brahma, alleged that non-tribal candidates had been contesting in ST-reserved seats by fraudulently obtaining ST certificates. He said that while 30 out of 40 BTC constituencies are reserved for ST candidates, at least 13 non-tribal candidates have already filed nomination papers this year, particularly from Baksa district.

“Candidates with surnames like Das, Deka, and Sarania have submitted nomination papers in constituencies such as Saraibil, Bhergaon, Salbari, Harisingha, Koklabari, Goreswar, and Baokhungri,” Brahma claimed. He demanded that Returning Officers and District Commissioners thoroughly scrutinize the certificates and cancel the candidature of such individuals.

Brahma warned that the Tribal Sangha would pursue legal action if the authorities fail to prevent non-tribals from contesting in ST-reserved constituencies, stressing that tribal communities risk losing their rightful political representation. He further urged all political parties to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in the BTC.

Also Read: Assam: BJP vows peace and development in BTR ahead of BTC polls

Also Watch: