Buffalo carts & horse-drawn carriages introduced at Kaziranga Orchid Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Buffalo carts and horse-drawn carriages have been introduced for tourists at the Kaziranga Orchid Park. The service was formally inaugurated on Monday at the entrance of the park by Gauhati High Court Advocate and Registrar Shantanu Borthakur and Ricky Gogoi, Professor at Gauhati University.

Speaking to the media, Shantanu Borthakur said that the Kaziranga Orchid Park had been striving to showcase Assam's diverse culture and highlight rural life. Tourists visiting the Orchid Park get a glimpse of Assam, and the addition of buffalo carts and horse-drawn carriages will further attract visitors, he added.

Meanwhile, MLA Akhil Gogoi, who was present at the event, stated that efforts were being made to add new attractions to Kaziranga tourism. He further informed that plans were underway to introduce activities such as hill climbing, cycling, and birding, and invited the people of Assam to participate in these initiatives.

Remarking that tourism cannot be sustained by showing only rhinoceroses, Gogoi said that various efforts were being made to develop tourism in Assam in new ways, with a focus on agri-tourism and rural tourism to give visitors a taste of village life in Assam.

