Kaziranga Orchid Park Launches Rural-Themed Safaris

Kaziranga: In a bid to increase diversity in tourism and showcase Assam's rich rural heritage, the authorities of the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park have unveiled a new plan to redesign the park by reflecting the state’s traditional, rural and cultural village life. As a part of this new plan, Buffalo and Bullock Carts have been added to the Horse Carts already there in Kaziranga.
The newly added ‘buffalo and cow cart safaris' were formally inaugurated by Gauhati High Court advocate Shantanu Borthakur. Speaking during this occasion, Borthakur showed a sense of nostalgia when he spotted the buffalo cart, remembering the days when bullock and buffalo carts used to be the sole mode of transport in the villages of Assam, before the rapid urbanisation process changed the lifestyle of the villagers.
The authorities feel that this will provide a distinctive cultural feature to the tourist experience, in addition to keeping and promoting indigenous culture. The purpose of these safari rides goes beyond being an amusement and fun activity to being an event that exposes visitors to Assam’s indigenous life.
Speaking about the overall vision, Orchid Park Chairman Akhil Gogoi said, “It is important for us to further extend tourism in Kaziranga with more than an ‘attraction model’. Kaziranga is world-famous for the ‘one-horned rhinoceros’, which is an exclusive feature. However, he noted that while Kaziranga is globally known for its one-horned rhinoceros, exclusive dependence on rhino-centric tourism limits the region’s long-term growth potential.
Gogoi pointed out that by incorporating agri tourism and rural experiences in Kaziranga, it would be possible to showcase the complete heritage of Assam in front of tourists. Experience of rural life, farming patterns, as well as eco-based tourism could add to cultural as well as economic advantages. Apart from the rural-themed safaris, the Orchid and Biodiversity Park also plans to offer new attractions to enhance the tourism experience. These attractions include trekking to the hill, cycling tracks, and bird-watching sites, which are directed at nature lovers.
This project is a manifestation of the growing interest in making Kaziranga a multi-dimensional tourism destination, entailing elements of both nature and culture, as well as sustainable recreation opportunities. With the expansion of the tourism options of the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, the destination is likely to attract a broader clientele.