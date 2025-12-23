Kaziranga Orchid Park Launches Rural-Themed Safaris

Kaziranga: In a bid to increase diversity in tourism and showcase Assam's rich rural heritage, the authorities of the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park have unveiled a new plan to redesign the park by reflecting the state’s traditional, rural and cultural village life. As a part of this new plan, Buffalo and Bullock Carts have been added to the Horse Carts already there in Kaziranga.

The newly added ‘buffalo and cow cart safaris' were formally inaugurated by Gauhati High Court advocate Shantanu Borthakur. Speaking during this occasion, Borthakur showed a sense of nostalgia when he spotted the buffalo cart, remembering the days when bullock and buffalo carts used to be the sole mode of transport in the villages of Assam, before the rapid urbanisation process changed the lifestyle of the villagers.

The authorities feel that this will provide a distinctive cultural feature to the tourist experience, in addition to keeping and promoting indigenous culture. The purpose of these safari rides goes beyond being an amusement and fun activity to being an event that exposes visitors to Assam’s indigenous life.