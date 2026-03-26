Burning of newspaper bundles in Sivasagar condemned, media bodies cry foul

CORRESPONDENTS

NAZIRA/SIVASAGAR: Strong condemnation has been voiced after unidentified miscreants allegedly burnt bundles of the Assamese newspaper, Asomiya Pratidin, near Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district early on Wednesday morning. The act, seen as an attempt to silence journalists and suppress the voice of the media, has drawn sharp criticism from the Gramin Sangbadik Sanstha. Its Working President, Dhruvajyoti Gogoi, condemned the incident in strong terms, stating that only individuals with a lack of sound mindset and discipline could engage in such behaviour.

Nazira Mukta Sangbadik Santha also denounced the act. President Syed Khairul Hassan and Secretary Jayanta Chetia expressed their outrage over the incident. Senior journalist and writer Bulu Chetia remarked that attempting to curb the freedom of the press by burning newspapers was completely unacceptable. Many others echoed similar sentiments, asserting that such actions have no place in a healthy and democratic society.

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