BVFCL conducts PM-KISAN 21st instalment outreach across North Eastern states

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) joined the rest of the country in witnessing the transfer of the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (Prime Minister Farmer Honour Fund) to farmers’ accounts by the Prime Minister of India.

As part of this nationwide initiative, BVFCL conducted an extensive outreach programme through its network of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) and retail outlets across the North Eastern region. In total, BVFCL reached 17,474 farmers in Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura and West Bengal.

BVFCL organized 180 programmes at PMKSKs, with 14,559 farmers participating at locations where PM-KISAN events were held and an additional 2,915 farmers engaged at other PMKSKs and retail shops.

Overall participation included 11,392 male and 6,082 female farmers, with women constituting around 35% of the total turnout.

Through these coordinated efforts, BVFCL not only supported the transfer of the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN but also contributed to enhancing awareness of allied schemes and digital tools.

