PM-KISAN 21st instalment released to 36,828 eligible farmers in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has been credited to the bank accounts of 36,828 eligible farmers in Sonitpur district. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally released the funds through a virtual ceremony held from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

To mark the occasion, the Sonitpur District Agriculture Department and the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a centralized programme at the KVK auditorium in Napam, where farmers gathered to watch the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address. The event saw the presence of District Agriculture Officer Noren Sharma, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Dr Khanindra Ratna Barman, KVK in-charge Dr Angana Sharma, and other officials, along with more than 200 farmers.

Simultaneously, a live broadcast of the event was also arranged at the training centre of the Joint Director of Agriculture office in Mazgaon, Tezpur. Additionally, similar viewing arrangements were made by the district agriculture offices in Barchala, Dhekiajuli, Bihaguri, Balipara, Rangapara, and Naduar block offices, with the support of Agriculture Development Officers, ATMA staff, Agriculture Extension Assistants, and Krishi Sakhis.

More than 9 crore eligible beneficiaries across India received a total of Rs 18,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer during this instalment release. Assam alone recorded 18.18 lakh beneficiaries receiving the 21st instalment, including the 36,828 farmers from Sonitpur district.

Also Read: Assam: Over 60,000 farmers of Dhubri receive PM-Kisan financial assistance