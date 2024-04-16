CAA and UCC will be exempted: KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang

Dongkamukam: Election campaigning has been intensified in Dongkamukam. KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang campaigned for Amarsingh Tisso at Telehor on Monday. “CAA and UCC will be exempted in all autonomous councils of Assam. We, the sixth scheduled people do not have to worry about it. We should remain united as Article 244 (A) will be implemented,” Tuliram said.

Sitting MP Horensing Bey on Monday said that he hoped for a huge margin win. He expected the difference to be over 3 lakhs. He criticized APHLC candidate JI Kathar. He called Congress a paralyzed party in the entire country. In the programme 512 from opposition parties joined BJP. Local MLA Rupsing Teron and EM KAAC Mongolsing Timung were also present in the programme.

