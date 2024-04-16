Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leads roadshow in Tezpur ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Tezpur: The first phase of Lok Sabha polls is just four days away, scheduled for April 19, in a remarkable showcase of the saffron party’s influence and appeal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a colossal rally in Tezpur on Monday evening to bolster support for Tezpur Lok Sabha BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta. The 8-kilometre roadshow saw the lively involvement of thousands of enthusiastic BJP supporters. Commencing from the Swahid Bakori, the rally concluded at Court Chariali. Cultural troupes from various communities, including Assamese, Bodos, Bengali and Gorkhas, in their respective traditional attire, participated in the rally.

Speaking to the crowd, CM Sarma urged them to cast their votes for the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “The overwhelming turnout at this roadshow is a testament to the BJP’s popularity. The people of Assam have expressed their trust in PM Modi’s leadership and the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP government. We are confident that the electorates will vote for progress and development by electing the BJP in the elections,” CM Sarma said. “We are fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, whose leadership has brought about significant transformations in India within a short span of time. He also said that every person in Bharat has come together to elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time. He was accompanied by 11-Sonitpur HPC candidate Ranjit Dutta, Minister Ashok Singhal and other party workers.

The Tezpur Lok Sabha seat has a total of 16,32,937 voters who will cast their valuable votes to decide the fate of the candidates on April 19.

Also Read: AIUDF Chief Ajmal using helicopter hired by BJP for election campaigns: Congress

Also Watch: