Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika lays foundation for Jagiroad sewerage project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Cabinet Minister and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a major sewerage project at Jyotikuchi in Jagiroad and inaugurated a mini stadium, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, on the land of the Jagiroad Sports Association. While laying the foundation stone of the sewerage project, Hazarika remarked that ten years ago Jagiroad had no proper sewerage system, and now work on major sewerage projects has commenced in the town. He highlighted several development achievements, noting that the road from Jagibhakatgaon to Narengi has been paved and the bridge over the Kapili river has been completed. He also mentioned the construction of the long-pending railway flyover in Jagiroad, the initiation of the Tata Semiconductor Project, and the completion of dams on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

Hazarika emphasized that the Tata Semiconductor Project is expected to contribute significantly to the overall development of the district and the state. He added that the newly constructed mini stadium would provide enhanced facilities for sports enthusiasts.

