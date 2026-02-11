Morigaon electoral rolls published for Jagiroad, Laharighat and Morigaon LACs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In line with the directive of the Election Commission of India, the final photo electoral rolls have been published for 52-Jagiroad (Scheduled Castes), 53-Laharighat, and 54-Morigaon constituencies. The electoral rolls were launched at a meeting held in the Morigaon District Commissioner's office, in the presence of District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, Senior Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonwal, Additional District Commissioners Anusuya Sharma and Rakesh Deka, and Election Officer Indrajit Das.

According to official data, the total number of registered voters in Morigaon district is 7,66,915, including 3,87,047 male voters, 3,79,854 female voters, and 14 third-gender voters. Jagiroad constituency has 2,51,755 voters, Laharighat has 3,09,141, and Morigaon constituency has 2,06,019 voters. The overall voter list in the district has increased by 5,224 new voters compared to previous records.

The public can access a copy of the voter list online at www.nvsp.in, as well as at the offices of the nearest Voter Registration Officer and Booth Level Officers. The meeting was attended by officials of the district administration, representatives of various political parties, and journalists.

