Cachar administration begins preparations for Census 2027 with training programme

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar district admini-stration has initiated its preparatory step towards the forthcoming Census of India 2027 with a three-day training programme for charge officers (circle officers, executive officers), technical assistants, and field-level functionaries. The programme, organised at the auditorium of the Gurucharan University, was attended by the officials from Sonai Municipal Board, Lakhipur Municipal Board, Badarpur Municipal Board, and Silchar Municipal Corporation. Other associated departments also participated to strengthen preparedness for the upcoming house listing operations under the national census exercise.

Earlier, District Census Officer Roktim Baruah stressed that the training programme for the Census operation was designed to equip officers and field personnel with the necessary technical knowledge and operational clarity.

Also Read: Goalpara launches district-level training programme for Census 2027 preparations