Cachar Administration Launches Major Eviction Drive Against Illegal Constructions in Udharbond

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar administration on Friday launched a massive eviction drive against illegal constructions at Arcuttipore and Dayapur area of Udharbond. Cachar police, along with the CRPF, destroyed more than a hundred illegal constructions with the help of 20 bulldozers. Additional SP Rajat Pal said that the administration had duly served notices to the owners of constructions which were found to be illegal, and they faced no resistance from the public. Sources said that a racket had started raising constructions like houses, a nursery, etc., on land marked for the Bharat Mala project with the intention of getting compensation.

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