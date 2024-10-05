Cachar DC Mridul Yadav advocates collaborative approach for disaster risk reduction

SILCHAR: In a significant move to address two of the most pressing challenges facing the region, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav has called for strategic collaborations between government bodies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector to tackle disaster risk reduction and HIV/AIDS prevention.

Speaking at the North East Development Conclave: Barak Valley Edition, held near the DSA playground in Silchar, Yadav emphasized the need for a united front to build resilient communities in the face of disaster risks and climate change. At the conclave, organized in partnership with DDMA Cachar and Impact Weaver Pvt. Ltd., DC Yadav underscored the critical role that NGOs play in complementing government efforts to mitigate disaster risks and adapt to climate change.

“To achieve tangible outcomes in disaster management and climate adaptation, we must work hand in hand with NGOs. Their grassroots experience, combined with government resources, can make a significant difference in building resilient communities,” DC Yadav said.

Cachar CEO and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Yubaraj Borthakur, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of technology integration in development efforts.

One of the key outcomes of the conclave was the creation of a Social Impact Fund for Barak Valley, aimed at supporting regional development projects. Experts and professionals discussed leveraging technology to address critical issues like disaster management and sustainable development, setting a promising course for the region’s growth.

Simultaneously, Cachar DC Mridul Yadav also took a decisive step in addressing the HIV/AIDS crisis during a meeting of the District AIDS Prevention and Control Committee (DAPCC) at the DC’s office in Silchar. The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), joint director of health services, and various NGOs, focused on assessing the district’s HIV/AIDS situation and strengthening the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP).

Among the major initiatives announced was the appointment of a complaint officer to address grievances related to HIV/AIDS services, along with the re-launch of the Integrated Health Campaign (IHC). This district-wide initiative aims to raise awareness and deliver essential health services to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS, stated a press release.

