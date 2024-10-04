Newly-Appointed DC Mridul Yadav Conducts Inspections on Public Projects in Cachar District

SILCHAR: Newly-appointed district commissioner Mridul Yadav, on Wednesday, carried out inspections in different parts of Cachar district in connection with a number of projects and issues related to the general public of the district.

On Wednesday morning, DC Yadav conducted a thorough inspection of several key project sites under the RIDF-XXVIII initiative. The inspection covered areas in Sumjurai, Mahadevpur, and Shantipur and included a visit to a collapsed 30-meter stretch of road near the Shantipur ferry ghat - a critical route under the Katigorah Water Resource Division, Badarpur. Accompanied by senior Water Resources Department officials Chandmani Singha and Partha Choudhury, DC Yadav closely examined the condition of the damaged road and assessed ongoing projects aimed at boosting regional infrastructure. The collapse of the vital road segment has severely impacted local connectivity, prompting urgent attention from the district administration.

During his visit, DC Mridul Yadav engaged with local residents and project workers to gain direct feedback on the causes of the collapse and the current status of the construction work, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya celebrates birthday with inmates of old age home

Also Watch: