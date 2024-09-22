Cachar DC Mridul Yadav Reaffirms Commitment to Government Guidelines Amid Panchayat Delimitation Controversy

Silchar: Amid controversy over the publication of the draft delimitation of the Panchayat, the Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav who joined on Friday made it clear that the administration would strictly follow the rules and guidelines set up by the government. The draft for the Panchayat delimitation was published on September 17 and on September 19 all the political parties were asked by the district administration would submit their claims and objection on the following day. But the opposition political parties vehemently protested this citing that just one day time to study the draft was impractical. In this juncture, Yadav joined as the Deputy Commissioner on Friday. Within 24 hours of his joining Yadav convened a press meet and stated that he would follow the government guidelines.

Further, Yadav said he had a priority list which included garbage free and traffic congestion free Silchar. As the Durga puja was in the next month his administration would ensure peaceful and incident-free festivity, Yadav added.

