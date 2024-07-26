Assam: Cachar District Administration Prepares for 78th Independence Day with Vibrant Programs

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration is gearing up for the 78th Independence Day with a series of vibrant programmes. A preparatory meeting, chaired by District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey, was held on Thursday in the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. Attendees included district officers from various government departments, and representatives from the police, military, paramilitary forces, civil society, and the chambers of commerce, stated a press release.

DDC Norsing Bey encouraged all district residents to celebrate the national festival with enthusiasm. He reviewed the progress of the Independence Day programmes and directed the officials to complete all preparations by August 13. After a thorough discussion, it was decided that the Police Parade Ground in Silchar would be the venue for the ceremonial flag hoisting.

A relay of patriotic songs will be played from 5:30 am to 6:30 am by the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone on the day. National Flag will be hoisted at private residences and establishments at 7:00 am and at all government offices and educational institutions at 7:45 am, followed by a community singing of the National Anthem. Floral Tributes will be offered to the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Bag at 8:35 am and at Swahid Tarpan at Gandhi Bag at 8:45 am. At 9:00 am, the National Flag hoisting by a VVIP at the Police Parade Ground, followed by a combined parade featuring CRPF, police personnel, 6th AP BN, home guards, and NCC scouts and guides will be done. Cultural programme by various ethnic groups will performed at the Police Parade Ground. An exhibition Football Match between the District Bar Association and District Sports Association will also be held at 4:00 pm at DSA Ground, Silchar. The statues, rotaries, government buildings, and private residences across Silchar will be illuminated at 6:00 pm. Additional district commissioners Jubaraj Borthakur, Van Lal Limpuia Nampui, Kim Langhum, DSP Hemen Das, and other officials also participated in the meeting.

