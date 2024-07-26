Assam: Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey felicitated

MANGALDAI: Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and chairman of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), Dr Shyamal Prasad Saikia, has reiterated the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of making Assam a state free from crimes against children including child marriage, child labour, child trafficking etc. by 2026. Dr Saikia was addressing a workshop on “Preventing and Combating Child Trafficking” organized by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the ASCPCR and district administration, Darrang at the conference hall of District Commissioner on Wednesday.

“We all need to come forward with a strong determination to fulfill the vision of our Chief Minister to eradicate crimes against our children especially child marriage, child labour and child trafficking,” he asserted. In his speech he lauded the efforts made by Darrang district administration and its line departments in combating these child related issues through both awareness generations and law enforcement resulting in the achievement of a recent national honour by Darrang District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey from the NCPCR in the field of “prevention of drugs and substance use among children and illicit trafficking.” Dr Saikia offered a special greeting to the District Commissioner Ngatey with a letter of appreciation and a memento of the ASCPCR for the achievement as the head of the district.

Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, officials from various government departments, and representatives from civil society organizations, teachers, students and media personnel were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey spoke on different initiatives undertaken by the district administration regarding promotion and protection of child rights viz-a-viz awareness campaigns, rallies in various villages, educational institutions and so on. He reassured the full co-operation of district administration to fulfill the vision of the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to eradicate child marriage by 2026. He wishes to change the status of “Aspirational district to Inspirational district.”

