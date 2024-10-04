Mizo Cyclist Vanlallawmzuala Varte Tours India to Promote 'Cycling for Clean Air' Initiative, Arrives in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Taking the message of “Cycling for Clean Air” Vanlallawmzuala Varte, a native of Aizawl in Mizoram has toured the country on a bicycle since January 25. The mission of his tour is to spread environmental awareness among the people as climate change and global warming is the greatest challenge for the people of the world.

As part of the All India Cycling Tour under the sponsorship of Mizoram State Pollution Control Board, his ride is called ‘Ride to Clean Air’ and so far, he has covered a distance of 15,350 kms. He intends to cover at least 17,300 kms. He has visited 28 states and Union Territories consisting of Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim.

Sharing his aims and objectives of touring with bicycle, Varte said programmes were organized at every state capital at schools, university, held cycle rallies and press conferences to promote cycling for short or even long commutes so that we can have clean air as well as a healthy life. He reached Kokrajhar on 30 September at Magurmari playground near Kokrajhar town. Kokrajhar Mizo Welfare Association (KMWA) welcomes Lallawmzuala Varte at Magurmari, in Kokrajhar district.

