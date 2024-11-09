Assam: Dima Hasao Chairman Lays Foundation for Diger House-Cum-Hostel in Haflong

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Chairman of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Mohet Hojai laid the foundation of Diger House-cum-Hostel at Haflong on Friday. Diger House-cum-Hostel at Haflong is one of the election promises of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made during election meeting in Diger constituency.

The foundation laying ceremony was attended by Executive Members Samuel Changsan, Donpainan Thaosen, Probita Johori, Chairperson, Haflong Municipal Board Ripa Hojai, Vice Chairman Keshab Sarma, CEO Debojit Hojai and GBs and mouzaders of Diger area. EM Samuel Changsan, the Diger Constituency's local MAC, expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for delivering the much-needed Diger house-turned-Hostel to the residents of the remote Diger district that borders Nagaland.

This was followed by a solemn meeting wherein all the GBs and Mouzaders and BLC workers were introduced to the guests and all the guests were felicitated with traditional ‘Risa’.

Speaking on the occasion chairman Hojai said earlier Congress leader never visited such constituencies but now under the BJP government even the Chief Minister also visiting these far-flung constituencies and trying their best to fulfill their promises made to the people before any election. While expressing gratitude to the Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa Samuel Changsan made it clear that there has been no disappointment among the BJP leaders of our district rather they are very much committed to the people of Dima Hasao for over all development and peace.

Also Read: Assam: Three Books Released at Sootea Branch Assam Sahitya Sabha Event

Also Watch: