Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has scheduled a cleanup drive at the Khanapara bus stop and adjoining commercial vehicle parking area in Guwahati after severe sanitation problems disrupted daily operations. As reported on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the decision comes under the corporation's ongoing 100-day cleanliness campaign following complaints from commuters and transport workers.

The Khanapara bus stop and its adjoining commercial vehicle parking area are facing serious sanitation problems, affecting commuters, passengers and drivers who use the busy transit point.

According to the reported details, a roadside drain has become clogged, while uncollected waste has accumulated across the premises. Discarded plastic has also added to the unhygienic conditions in the parking area.

The absence of functional public toilets has further aggravated the situation, leaving people without proper sanitation facilities.

The problems have disrupted normal operations at the location, with daily commuters and transport workers seeking immediate intervention from the civic authorities.

The lack of working public toilets has created difficulties for passengers and commercial vehicle drivers using the Khanapara bus stop. With no functional toilet facilities available, transit users have reportedly resorted to urinating openly along boundary walls and beside parked vehicles.

The situation has added to the sanitation concerns at the premises, where accumulated waste and discarded plastic have already affected cleanliness.

Complaints from commuters and transport workers brought the problems to the attention of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, prompting the civic body to include the location in its ongoing cleanliness initiative.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has scheduled a cleanup drive at the affected bus stop and adjoining commercial vehicle parking area under its 100-day cleanliness campaign.

A GMC official, said the area would be cleaned as part of the corporation's ongoing campaign.

The reported statement indicates that the civic body has taken up the sanitation concerns following complaints from people using the facility. The proposed intervention covers the location affected by the clogged drain, accumulated waste and discarded plastic.

However, the source report does not specify an exact date for the cleanup operation or provide a detailed schedule of the proposed work.

The non-functional public toilets remain one of the major concerns reported at the Khanapara bus stop.

Although the GMC has scheduled a cleanliness drive, the available information does not clarify whether the initiative will also include repairs, maintenance or restoration of the public toilet facilities.

For commuters and commercial vehicle drivers, restoring access to working toilets would address a major inconvenience associated with using the transit point.

The cleanup announcement follows complaints from affected users, who have called for intervention to improve conditions at the premises.

The effectiveness of the proposed drive will depend on addressing the reported waste accumulation, drainage blockage and sanitation concerns at the site.