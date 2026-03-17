Cachar notifies nomination filing venues for seven Assembly constituencies

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration has officially notified the designated venues for receiving and scrutinizing nomination papers for the forthcoming Assembly election, with respect to the seven Assembly constituencies under the district. According to a notification issued by the Office of the District Election Officer, the nomination process for the constituencies of Lakhipur, Udharbond, Katigorah, Borkhola, Silchar, Sonai, and Dholai (SC) will be conducted in the chambers of the respective returning officers, located within the premises of the district commissioner’s office at Silchar.

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