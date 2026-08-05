Cachar Police, 38 Assam Rifles Seize Rs 28-Crore Drug Haul in Motinagar Operation

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In another successful operation, Cachar police seized a huge quantity of narcotic substances. Additional SP Manas Saikia said that based on source information, a special team launched an operation along with 38 Assam Rifles at Motinagar, foothills of Bhuban hills under Lakhipur PS. During the operation, 3 persons were apprehended, and 1,10,000 Yaba tablets weighing 14 kg and 10 soap cases containing heroin weighing 223 grams were recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mayajul Haque (23 years), Stelmon (19 years), and Nur Hussain (32 years), all from Kachudaram. The estimated price of the seized narcotic substances would be not less than Rs 28 crore, Saikia claimed.

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