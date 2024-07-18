Cachar Police Apprehends Three Suspected Militants With Arms

Cachar: At about 4.30 PM on Wednesday, a police team rushed to the location based on credible input regarding the movement of suspected militants at Krishnapur road under Kachudharam Police Station. Accordingly, the team arrested three persons.

The arrested persons were identified as Lallungawi Hmar (21 years), resident of K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.S. Lakhipur, Assam; Lalbikung Hmar (33 years), resident of K.Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush grant P.O. Fulertrol P.2S. Lakhipur, Assam and Joshua (35 years), resident of Senvonl lailak, Tipaimukh, Sub division Churachandpur, Tipaimukh (p), Manipur.

Some sophisticated arms and ammunition were seized near Ganganagar Part-VI while on the way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw. During the search one AK 47 rifle, one single barrel rifle and one pistol were recovered along with live ammunition which were duly seized. During their thorough interrogation, they revealed that their counterparts are still taking shelter around Bhuban Hills with a huge cache of arms to carry out some subversive activities in the Assam Manipur border areas.

Subsequently, a special operation was launched led by ASP HQ along with Police Station staff and AG commandos in the general areas of Bhuban Hills side for the apprehension of the suspected militants being led by the apprehended culprits. Later, when the police team approached the difficult hilly terrain, they encountered a sudden firing attack by the suspected militants taking shelter in the steep hills. The police team immediately took their positions and retaliated.

There was a heavy exchange of fire from both sides. The apprehended militants wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets sustained grievous injuries in their persons and immediately shifted to Sonai PHC, Sonai for treatment. Later on, they were referred to the SMCH, Silchar wherein the attending doctor declared them dead. On the other hand, about 6/7 suspected militants hiding in the difficult hilly terrain managed to flee away from the spot towards the dense forest taking the cover of darkness and uneven terrain. Further, the place of occurrence of the firing incident was thoroughly searched and found one more AK assault rifle along with live ammunition and a number of empty cases, which were duly seized as per procedure. The entire area has been cordoned off by the security personnel and a search operation is being carried out in search of fleeing militants. Three police personnel also got severely injured during the exchange of fire and admitted to the SMCH, Silchar. Further investigation has been initiated into the matter.