Cachar Police Bust Fuel Smuggling Racket in Silchar, Two Arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major success, Cachar police on Tuesday night busted a fuel smuggling racket and arrested two persons from a shady godown at Ramnagar near Silchar ISBT. A police team led by SSP Numal Mahatta conducted a surprise raid at the godown and seized a fuel tanker truck (AS11EC1556), over 13,000 litres of diesel, pumps used for siphoning off the fuel and containers used for mixing. Mahatta said that the police arrested two persons, identified as Sahel Ahmed Laskar, owner of the tanker and Swapan Das, owner of the godown, who were at the time of the raid found pumping out fuel from the tanker. The entire modus operandi clearly indicated a well-knit syndicate backed by some influential lobby. The tanker which the police team had seized collected fuel from IOCL depot, and instead of moving towards the destination, was diverted to the godown being built and run in an illegal manner. In the next stage, the fuel, pumped out from the tanker, was adulterated with chemicals and water to increase volume and finally sold to neighbouring states. The way the adulterated fuel was sold to other states suggested inter-state fuel tax evasion too. Mahatta said that the police suspected a big inter-state racket was involved.

