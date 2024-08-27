Cachar Police Foil Inter-State Smuggling Attempt, Seize Heroin Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore at Assam-Manipur Border

Silchar : Cachar police successfully foiled an inter-state smuggling bid and seized heroin at Assam-Manipur border on Monday. A person had been apprehended while the price of the seized heroin would be nearly Rs 1 crore in the international market.

SP Nomal Mahatta said, on the basis of reliable source an auto rickshaw bearing registration number AS11DC8510 was intercepted at Hmarkhawlien which was coming from Manipur and during thorough search 15 soap boxes containing heroin had been recovered and weighted 198.01gm accordingly as per procedure. A person namely Abdul Sahid, 32, of Lalpani, Jirighat, has been apprehended.

