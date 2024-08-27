Jhalukpara Road in Dibrugarh Remains in Dilapidated Condition for Several Years Despite Central Location

DIBRUGARH: Jhalukpara road, one of the prime road in Dibrugarh town has been in a dilapidated condition since several years despite being located in the heart of the town.

The road has been neglected by the concerned department. No steps has been taken so far by the government to repair the road. The road also has no drainage system and after a strong splash of rain the road becomes waterlogged.

“Since several years, the condition of the road remains same. Big potholes have emerged creating immense problem for the people. Despite several complaints, no repair work has been done. We request the government to immediately repair the road,” said a local resident.

He added, “It is one of the prime road in Dibrugarh town but still the government has not been giving any attention to construct the road. The road has no drainage system and most of the shops have encroached the footpath. We have to traversed through this road several times facing jerks.”

“We have heard that construction allotment of the road has been done but till date no repair work has been started. Now the weather is suitable for construction but nobody is bothered about the problems of the people,” another resident said. The Jhalukpara is purely a market area and people cross through this important road everyday but still for last several years the condition of the road remains the same.

