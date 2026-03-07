Cachar police recover heroin worth Rs 1.2 crore, one arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In yet another successful raid, Cachar police recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances and arrested a peddler. Additional SP (Crime) Rajat Kumar Pal said that based on a specific input, they conducted a raid against a drug smuggling racket at a place near Lakhipur and Kachudaram. Pal said that during the raid, the miscreants attacked the police team, injuring a policeman. 218 grams of heroin kept in 15 soap cases were seized. The price of the seized narcotic substance would not be less than Rs 1.2 crore, Pal said.

