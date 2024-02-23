Mizoram: Major Operations Strike Blow Against Smuggling and Drug Trafficking in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles, Hnahlan Police, and Customs Preventive Force Champhai worked together to combat smuggling. This team made a significant dent in illegal operations in the Murlen area. They captured three suspects and seized a large amount of illegal goods on Thursday.
The team also found a large amount of cash – Rs 1,03,97,500 to be exact – from the operation. This definitely showed how strong their anti-smuggling efforts were. In addition, they seized 136 cases of foreign-origin beer, worth Rs 6.52 lakh, from Mualkawi Champhai. This action further hurt the smuggling activities.
The suspects were all from Myanmar. The team turned them over to Hnahlan Police Beat Post in Mizoram right away. The authorities would then take over for any legal matters. At the same time, the illegal goods and cash were given to Customs Preventive Force Champhai. They would handle these items securely and legally.
This success followed a recent effort by Assam Rifles and Champhai Police to tackle drug trafficking. They acted upon a tip, conducted an operation in the Dungtlang region of Champhai district, and achieved significant success against narcotics dealers.
An operation finished with 11.397 kilograms of Meth tablets and 218 grams of Heroin No. 4 seized. The total worth of these seized drugs is around Rs. 35 crore. This explains the serious impact of the illegal drug business which is a big risk to society.
Continuous operations prove the dedication of law enforcement in Northeast India. Their focus is to work together and actively tackle the issues caused by smuggling and drug trafficking. These collective efforts have resulted in important seizures. It also discourages people involved in such illegal activities, strengthening the region's resolve to keep law and order intact.
The success of these operations highlights the efficacy of collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies in tackling multifaceted criminal activities, reinforcing the region's resilience against cross-border illicit operations.
