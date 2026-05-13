Cachar to overhaul schools after poor HSLC results, DC orders corrective steps

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar administration has put itself on 'action mode' after the district hit the lowest rank with a 49 percent pass rate in this year's HSLC examination. In at least 6 government schools, the pass percentage was zero.

The Cachar District Commissioner, Aayush Garg, chaired a review meeting on Monday with education officials to overhaul the schools in the wake of disappointing HSLC results. The meeting was attended by ADC (Education) Manojyoti Kutum, Mithun Jahari, Inspector of Schools and DEEO.

Garg took a stern view of schools with alarmingly low pass rates and warned their headmasters of strict consequences. Reshuffling of school management committees, mandatory monthly parent-teacher meetings, teacher home visits, and other courses of action were discussed in the meeting.

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