‘Cachar tops in BJP’s membership drive’: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Silchar: With 3 lakh 30 thousand entrants, Cachar topped the list of districts in BJP’s membership drive, stated the Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah here in Silchar on Saturday. After reviewing the progress of the membership drive in a meeting at the party office here, Baruah, who was also the Guardian Minister of Cachar, said, constituency wise Lakhipur was in seventh and Silchar was in tenth position. Two other constituencies were also in the list of top ten with Ramakrishna Nagar in fourth and Patherkandi in sixth position. Baruah chaired a party meeting in Karimganj on Friday night and reviewed the membership drive.

The Guardian Minister further said, the much awaited Silchar Municipality Corporation would be held after the ensuing bye election in Dholai. Baruah on Friday night attended a party workers’ meet in Dholai to discuss the bye election. He said, the name of the candidate would be declared within two to three days. The state committee had already sent a panel of probable candidates to the central leadership. Baruah said, the candidates would finally be selected on the basis of various in-party surveys.

