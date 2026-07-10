Canara Bank Takes Possession of Defaulter’s Mortgaged Property in Nagaon

GUWAHATI: Canara Bank has taken physical possession of a mortgaged property in Kissam-Hatipara, Mouza-Pakhimoria, Sadar Revenue Circle-Nagaon in the District of Nagaon (Assam), following loan default by M/s Chowdhury Rice Mill (Proprietor: Shabnam Ahmed). The action was carried out by the bank's authorised officer, Rishabh Raj, from the Specialized ARM Branch Guwahati, with support from local authorities and police personnel. Shabnam Ahmed had taken a loan in the name of M/s Chowdhury Rice Mill from Canara Bank's Nagaon branch for a rice mill business. However, due to consistent non-payment of dues, the account was classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) on March 26, 2025. Despite multiple reminders, the party failed to repay the loan, leading the bank to initiate proceedings under the SARFAESI Act. With permission from the district authority, Rishabh Raj, accompanied by revenue officials and local police, visited the property and took formal possession. The property was sealed and locked in the presence of officials. The bank has once again urged the borrower to clear the outstanding dues promptly, warning that further actions under SARFAESI and other legal formalities will follow in accordance with bank guidelines if payment is not made.

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