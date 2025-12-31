Cancer awareness camp held at Nagaon Marwari Hindi School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A cancer awareness camp was organized at Nagaon Marwari Hindi School on Tuesday in collaboration with Nagaon Lions Club and Nagaon Medical College & Hospital, where over a hundred students participated. Dr Bishnu Ram Das, Principal of Nagaon Medical College & Hospital, and Dr Gitali Das addressed the students, explaining the causes of cancer and ways to prevent it. Several doctors and dignitaries were present, including Kishor Kumar Dev, Principal of Marwari Hindi School, Jiten Agarwala, president of Lions Club, Maharshi Vishal Bordoloi, Secretary, Madan Saha, Biswajit Mahanta, Bakul Bora, Mala Sarma Bordoloi, Nanu Das, Hemanta Bordoloi, and other Lions Club members.

