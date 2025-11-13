Capacity building and emergency preparedness training organized in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Inauguration and Training Programme of the Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise (RC-EMEx - 2025) was held on Wednesday at the ADP College Auditorium under Nagaon Sadar revenue circle.

The event was organized by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon, and Nagaon Sadar revenue circle in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The programme was inaugurated by Addl District Commissioner & CEO, DDMA, Nagaon, in presence of Circle Officer, Nagaon Sadar revenue circle, Nodal Officer, ASDMA, Principal, ADP College, District Project Officer, DDMA, Nagaon, and district resource persons, field officers of Revenue Circle Sadar, Kampur, Raha, Rupahi, along with the participants of the training.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC & CEO, DDMA, Nagaon, highlighted the importance of preparedness at the grassroots level to ensure effective and coordinated response during any emergency situation. He appreciated the initiative of RC-EMEx 2025 in strengthening disaster readiness among field officers and community volunteers.

The training featured four specialized training tracks aimed at improving sectoral response and coordination. All four sessions were conducted by DPO, DDMA, Nagaon, & district resource persons, who imparted hands-on knowledge on disaster preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and community-level response mechanisms.

