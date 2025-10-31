Carcass of elephant calf found in Krishnai forest range in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The carcass of a four-year-old male wild elephant was recovered on Thursday at Damachar Dighaldara under the Krishnai forest range in Goalpara district.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Forest Department rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary examination.

According to forest officials, no external injury marks were found on the elephant’s body, suggesting that the cause of death might be natural. However, the exact reason will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

Local residents expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of human-elephant conflict in the region. They said that wild elephants frequently enter nearby villages in search of food, damaging crops and property, and often creating panic among villagers.

The locals urged the Forest Department to take effective measures to mitigate the recurring conflict by ensuring better food and habitat management for elephants and by installing early warning systems in vulnerable areas.

It may be stated here that Goalpara and adjoining areas have witnessed several cases of elephant deaths and property damage in recent months, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated strategy to ensure the safety of both humans and elephants.

