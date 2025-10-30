Carcass of one-horned rhino found near Kamakhya temple at Silghat

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A carcass of a one-horned rhino was spotted early on Wednesday morning near the Kamakhya temple located at Silghat, Kaliabor, by passersby near the Kaliabor tea estate.

According to eyewitnesses, the rhino’s horn was intact. The Silghat Forest Department team reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the cause of death. Preliminary investigation suggests that the rhino might have been attacked by a tiger, leading to severe injuries on its back, which caused it to fall from a height, resulting in its death.

Further investigation, including a post-mortem examination by a veterinarian, is underway to determine the exact cause of death. Reports said that the rhino had strayed from the Kaziranga National Park about three months ago and was roaming in the Kamakhya reserved forest area before entering the Silghat region.

